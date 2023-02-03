MLC elections: Congress defeats BJP in Gadkari's home turf Nagpur

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a surprise result, the BJP has lost the MLC elections to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in its home turf Nagpur and other constituencies in Maharashtra.

Out of a total of five teacher and graduate constituencies; BJP won only one in the Konkan region seat on Thursday.

Interestingly, Congress candidate Sudhakar Anabole won the Nagpur Teachers Constituency by defeating BJP-supported RSS-affiliated teachers organization candidate Nago Ganar.

“This is a big victory for the Congress party for the first time in the last 56 years in Nagpur where RSS headquarter is located. Nagpur is the home town of union minister Nitin Gadkari, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule. Therefore, this victory of Congress against BJP has a lot more meaning,” said Ashish Dua, Congress organizational general secretary.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole offers sweets to party leader Prithviraj Chavan. (Photo | PTI)

The old pension scheme has played a major role in the defeat of the BJP.

“The teachers and graduates have flatly rejected the BJP. We are confident that in upcoming elections also, Maha Vikas Aghdi will win the elections,” NCP leader Ajit Pawar said.

The MVA 'auto-rickshaw' alliance of Congress-Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena (UBT) won the Nagpur Teachers Constituency, the Aurangabad Teachers Constituency, and the Amravati Graduates Constituency.

BJP's Dnyaneshwar Mhatre won the Konkan seat

Nagpur: Congress-MVA's Sudhakar Adbale of Vidarbha Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh beat BJP-supported Independent and sitting MLC Nago Ganar

Konkan Teachers Constituency: BJP's Dnyaneshwar Mhatre beat MVA-backed Peasants & Workers Party nominee Balaram Patil

Amravati: Congress-MVA candidate Dhiraj Lingade beat BJP's sitting MLC Ranjeet Patil

Aurangabad: NCP-MVA candidate and sitting MLC Vikram Kale defeated BJP's Kiran Patil

Nashik: Independent (a Congress rebel) Satyajeet Tambe won over Sena (UBT)-MVA candidate Shubhangi Patil

(With inputs from online desk)

