Renewal of free ration scheme: BJP says achievement, Congress terms election agenda

The central government has made a provision of two lakh crore rupees in the general budget, taking forward the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Published: 03rd February 2023 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Harish Rawat

Former Uttrakhand CM Harish Rawat (File | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: While leaders of the ruling BJP termed free food grains for the poor in the budget as an achievement of the Modi government, the main opposition Congress termed it an election agenda.

The central government has made a provision of two lakh crore rupees in the general budget, taking forward the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Under this, the supply of free ration for the poor under the Antyodaya Yojana has been extended by one year. This will also benefit about 13.5 lakh 'Antyodaya ration card' holders of the state.

Reacting sharply to the budget, former chief minister Harish Rawat said, "The last budget of the Modi government is like an empty envelope which has been exaggerated with the help of announcements. Rawat termed the Union Budget as "completely disappointing". Unfortunately, the Budget has failed to give a clear picture of how much their income has increased, let alone doubling the income of farmers".

Former CM Rawat further added, "This budget will increase the frustration among farmers, youth, Dalits, backward, weaker sections and increase economic inequality, the gap between poor and rich. This budget is completely disappointing for Uttarakhand also."

"Such relief has been given to the lower and middle class and salaried class and salaried people, due to which they will never be able to face the ever-increasing inflation. Schemes related to education, health and social welfare run for Dalits, backward, weaker sections have been reduced in their budget," he added.

