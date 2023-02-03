Speeding car hits bike in Gurugram, vehicle gets dragged around

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A bouncer had a narrow escape when a speeding car struck his two-wheeler parked in Haryana's Gurugram and later dragged it for around three to four km.

The victim, identified as Monu, fell on the side of the road after the collision, however, his two-wheeler got stuck with the bumper of the offending vehicle and was subsequently dragged.

The incident was recorded on camera by some people where in another vehicle, a trail of sparks could be seen emanating from the road due to the abrasion as the car dragged the ill-fated motorcycle.

Hit & drag accident: A speeding car hit a stationary motorcycle in Haryana's Gurugram and dragged the two-wheeler for around 3-4 Km.



The bike-borne man, a bouncer by profession, narrowly escaped the accident with minor bruises.@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/V6wPaX0BD4 — Ujwal Jalali (@ujwaljalali) February 3, 2023

Accordingly, based on the complaint by the bike owner, the police registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused driver.

As per the FIR of the incident, the incident took place on the intervening night of February 1-2 near sector 65 in Gurugram when the complainant Monu was sitting on his parked motorcycle and a speeding car allegedly rammed into him.

"After the collision, I fell down on the road and didn't get any injuries but my bike got stuck underneath the left bumper of the car. The driver who was driving negligently did not stop and fled away from the spot, dragging my motorcycle along with him due to which my vehicle was badly damaged," the FIR read.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the accused driver was in an inebriated state at the time of the accident. "The accused driver possibly tried to flee after the accident. We have seized both vehicles," police said.

