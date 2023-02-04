Home Nation

Airfield security review in Jammu: IAF officer urges people to promptly report any suspicious activities

An Air Force officer also expressed concern over rampant garbage dumping around the Jammu airport and how it is contributing to heightened bird activity which might lead to aircraft accidents.

Published: 04th February 2023 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A top Indian Air Force officer on Saturday underlined the need to maintain strict vigil to ensure airfield security and urged people to provide timely information on any suspicious activities, according to a defence spokesperson.

Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Force Station Jammu, Air Commodore G S Bhullar said this while chairing an airfield security review meeting here, the spokesperson said.

Village heads from areas in the immediate vicinity of the Jammu airfield, officials of concerned civic agencies and key officials of the Airport Authority of India attended the meeting at the Air Force Station here.

Addressing the meeting, the AOC highlighted the need for exercising strict vigil to prevent any untoward incidents and check any suspicious activities or drone sightings, and requested the stakeholders to promptly report them, the spokesperson said.

He also expressed concern over rampant garbage dumping around the Jammu airport and how it is contributing to heightened bird activity which might lead to aircraft accidents.

The officer urged all village heads and civic agencies to take steps to educate people in their areas about better waste segregation and disposal.

Garbage disposal in important areas in the vicinity of the Jammu airfield was also highlighted during the meeting, the spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air Force Indian Air Force Air Officer Commanding Jammu airport AOC
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp