Amit Shah accuses Soren govt of changing tribal demography in Jharkhand

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government as the most corrupt one in the country, and accused the chief minister of changing the demography of tribal and backwards-dominated districts by promoting infiltration. Shah was speaking at the Vijay Sankalp rally after laying the foundation of a nano urea plant to be set up by IFFCO in Deoghar.

“The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is the most corrupt government in the country,” Shah said.

“He is also changing the demography in Jharkhand by promoting infiltration, resulting in the decrease of the population of tribals in Sahibganj, Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Jamtara, while population of infiltrators is increasing manifold in these places,” he further said.

Shah said that the population of tribals in these districts has decreased from 35 to 24%, while the population of Scheduled Castes has also come down drastically. “But the BJP workers will never let the demography change in the state and Jharkhand will remain with those it belongs to,” he stated, slamming Soren for “doing nothing for Santhal Pargana”.

According to Shah, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had formed Jharkhand with a dream that development will be brought in the state and justice will be done to the tribal and underprivileged people, which remains unfulfilled.

“Though the governments led by Babulal Marandi and Arjun Munda gave it a good start, when Hemant Soren came in, he started practicing corruption through tractor and railway wagons,” Shah said, adding that the money meant for the people of Jharkhand is being misappropriated and sent to Delhi Darbar (Congress).

Raising the issue of Deoghar and Jamtara becoming hubs of cybercrime, Shah promised help from the central government to reform the youth who have taken to cybercrime. He also reminded the people that PM Narendra Modi and the BJP’s coalition partners chose Droupadi Murmu, who came from a poor tribal background, for the top constitutional post of the country. This is the second visit by Shah to Jharkhand in one month. He had addressed a public rally in Chaibasa and had dubbed the Soren government as “anti-tribal”.

