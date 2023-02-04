Home Nation

Amit Shah accuses Soren govt of changing tribal demography in Jharkhand

Shah said the BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the elections next year.

Published: 04th February 2023 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government as the most corrupt one in the country, and accused the chief minister of changing the demography of tribal and backwards-dominated districts by promoting infiltration. Shah was speaking at the Vijay Sankalp rally after laying the foundation of a nano urea plant to be set up by IFFCO in Deoghar.

“The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is the most corrupt government in the country,” Shah said.

“He is also changing the demography in Jharkhand by promoting infiltration, resulting in the decrease of the population of tribals in Sahibganj, Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Jamtara, while population of infiltrators is increasing manifold in these places,” he further said.

Shah said that the population of tribals in these districts has decreased from 35 to 24%, while the population of Scheduled Castes has also come down drastically. “But the BJP workers will never let the demography change in the state and Jharkhand will remain with those it belongs to,” he stated, slamming Soren for “doing nothing for Santhal Pargana”.

According to Shah, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had formed Jharkhand with a dream that development will be brought in the state and justice will be done to the tribal and underprivileged people, which remains unfulfilled.

“Though the governments led by Babulal Marandi and Arjun Munda gave it a good start, when Hemant Soren came in, he started practicing corruption through tractor and railway wagons,” Shah said, adding that the money meant for the people of Jharkhand is being misappropriated and sent to Delhi Darbar (Congress).

Raising the issue of Deoghar and Jamtara becoming hubs of cybercrime, Shah promised help from the central government to reform the youth who have taken to cybercrime. He also reminded the people that PM Narendra Modi and the BJP’s coalition partners chose Droupadi Murmu, who came from a poor tribal background, for the top constitutional post of the country. This is the second visit by Shah to Jharkhand in one month. He had addressed a public rally in Chaibasa and had dubbed the Soren government as “anti-tribal”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Hemant Soren Adivasi population Jharkhand Adivasi population
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp