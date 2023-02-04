Home Nation

Choose between peace & ‘red terror’, says Nadda as BJP hits campaign trail

In a statement, the Assam CM said the BJP would not allow the bifurcation of Tripura.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AGARTALA:   The ruling BJP in Tripura has asked voters in the state to choose between peace and “red terror.” While addressing a rally, BJP chief JP Nadda sought to remind the people of the violent days when the Left parties ruled the state for 25 years on the trot from 1993.

“As we go to elections, two pictures appear before us. Five years ago, Tripura was known for violence, insurgency and unrest. The state was hit by red terror. There was CPM-sponsored torture. Today, we see a developed and peaceful Tripura,” Nadda said in a rally in the Amarpur constituency in Gomati district.

“Tripura’s fate and image have changed as (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has continuously blessed the state,” Nadda said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too batted for peace. “For the first time in the state, an atmosphere of peace has prevailed in the past five years. It will be in Tripura’s interest if the BJP retains power. 

The double-engine train will run at 120 kmph. Where is a CPM government in the country? It ) does not have a locomotive at any place,” Sarma said at another rally in the Banamalipur constituency. “What will the MLAs of TIPRA Motha do? The party is not in power in Delhi and it won’t be able to form the government in Tripura. Therefore, voting in its favour will hold no meaning,” Sarma said.

In a statement, the Assam CM said the BJP would not allow the bifurcation of Tripura. We will not allow Tripura to become two states,” he said, adding, “We will work for the development of the tribals.” Nadda and Sarma highlighted the Centre’s development initiatives.

