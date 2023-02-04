Home Nation

Consumers left in lurch as only 1% complaints resolved

The total number of consumer complaints filed in the states is 29,553, and 1,810 have been resolved.

Published: 04th February 2023

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only one per cent of total consumer cases electronically filed in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NDRC) have been resolved under the Consumer Protection Act 2019. The number of cases filed in NDRC is 6,345, while only 99 have been resolved. 

However, the resolved case rate increased to 6 per cent in the states, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, informed the parliament in its written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The total number of consumer complaints filed in the states is 29,553, and 1,810 have been resolved. The largest number of cases filed is in Delhi (4,675), followed by Maharashtra (4,332), Madhya Pradesh (3,857), Uttar Pradesh (3,142) and Karnataka (2,618).

The Consumer Protection Act 2019 rules provide the facility of e-filing of complaints through the ‘e-Daakhil’ provision in 34 states and UTs. It provides facilities such as user registration, online fee payment, application status, rejoinders, SMS/mail alerts and uploading complaints. 

Choubey said the total number of consumer complaints filed through the e-Daakhil portal is 35,898 as on January 24 this year. States performing better in resolving consumer complaints cases are Odisha (17 per cent), followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (8 per cent each) and Maharashtra (6 per cent). 

The worst-performing states in resolving consumer cases are Rajasthan and Telangana (1 per cent each), Tamil Nadu (2 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (2 per cent). 

