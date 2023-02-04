Delhi: Man held for murder, months after SC acquitted him in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two people, including one man who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case, for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver in Dwarka's Sector-14 area, officials said on Saturday.

Besides Vinod, the other accused has been identified as Pawan, they said.

Anar Singh, a 44-year-old autorickshaw driver and a resident of Munirka, was stabbed to death in Dwarka's Sector-13 area early on January 26.

He had a stab injury on his neck. Interrogation of the accused revealed that after boarding the auto-rickshaw, they tried to rob the driver upon reaching Dwarka.

When the driver resisted, they stabbed him and fled, police said.

According to a senior police officer, Vinod recently came out of jail where he was lodged for around 10 years in connection with Chhawla gang rape and murder case.

The Supreme Court had acquitted three men who were sentenced to death for the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawla area in 2012.

Her mutilated body was found three days after she was abducted. The woman worked in Gurgaon's Cyber City area and belonged to Uttarakhand.

