Home Nation

Delhi: Man held for murder, months after SC acquitted him in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape case

The Supreme Court had acquitted three men who were sentenced to death for the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawla area in 2012.

Published: 04th February 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two people, including one man who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case, for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver in Dwarka's Sector-14 area, officials said on Saturday.

Besides Vinod, the other accused has been identified as Pawan, they said.

Anar Singh, a 44-year-old autorickshaw driver and a resident of Munirka, was stabbed to death in Dwarka's Sector-13 area early on January 26.

He had a stab injury on his neck. Interrogation of the accused revealed that after boarding the auto-rickshaw, they tried to rob the driver upon reaching Dwarka.

When the driver resisted, they stabbed him and fled, police said.

According to a senior police officer, Vinod recently came out of jail where he was lodged for around 10 years in connection with Chhawla gang rape and murder case.

The Supreme Court had acquitted three men who were sentenced to death for the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawla area in 2012.

Her mutilated body was found three days after she was abducted. The woman worked in Gurgaon's Cyber City area and belonged to Uttarakhand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhawla gang-rape man held for murder
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp