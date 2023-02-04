Lucknow Diary: UP cops to get policing tips from UK police

Namita Bajpai By

UP cops to get policing tips from UK police

In a bid to share their expertise with Uttar Pradesh police, a high–profile delegation of UK Police Technology Cooperation Trade Mission, led by Deputy Commissioner for South Asia, Anna Shotbolt, recently made presentations showcasing their advanced technology and capabilities and also answered the queries of the participating officers at Police headquarters in Lucknow. The UK delegation consisted of eight leading security companies in areas of police modernisation, including cyber security, forensics, crime investigation, traffic management, safe city and secure communication, prison among others.

State govt to improve English pedagogy

In order to improve the level of pedagogy, especially, in the state government run schools, over a lakh English teachers in 1.3 lakh schools will soon be given English grammar and composition handbook to help them teach better. The book, released by the basic education minister recently, is one of the several measures being taken to focus on English learning among students of classes 1 to 8. Developed by the Prayagraj-based English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI), the bilingual handbook explains concepts in a simple language and provides explanations of the various grammatical rules that is required for english speaking. It also draws equivalents from Hindi grammar.

A tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav

Renaming of districts is not new to UP. Now District Panchayat Board of Etawah has proposed to change the name of the district to Mulayam Nagar in the memory of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and three-time UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away in October, last year. The SP patriarch was born in Saifai village of Etawah district. Mooted in a meeting that was held on February 1 (Wednesday), the proposal would formally be placed in the next Panchayat Board meeting for approval following which it would be sent to state government, said people familiar with the development.

