Now, Joshimath-type cracks develop in J&K’s Doda houses

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a Joshimath-like situation, cracks have developed in houses of a village in mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, where the land is “sinking (see pic)” At least two dozen residential houses have reported such cracks, causing fear and panic among local villagers.

Residents of Nai Basti village of Thathri in Doda district said the houses in the area have been developing cracks since December last year. The cracks are increasing with each passing day, making the houses unsafe for living, said a woman resident. She said her family and many of her neighbours are living at their relatives’ houses in nearby areas.

The cracks have also been developing on roads. Local residents fear that their houses can collapse and “sink” at any time. A team of revenue officials is visiting the area daily to take stock of the situation. Tehsildar Thathri Sahil Randhawa told this newspaper that 21 houses, a madrasa and a mosque in the area have developed cracks.

The area comprises about 100 houses having a population of about 4,000 people. Randhawa said his office received a complaint in the first week of January that a house had developed cracks. He said the cracks have increased in the last few days. “Initially only four houses were affected, but now 21 houses have developed cracks and of them, two houses have been totally damaged. Other houses having cracks are also caving in”. Officials say factors such as construction of roads, seepage of water, heavy rains and frequent earthquakes could have caused land sinking in the village.

Crucial NDMA meet on Joshimath land sinking today in Delhi

Dehradun: A meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be held in Delhi on Saturday on the land submergence in Joshimath. State chief secretary Dr SS Sandhu, secretary disaster management Dr. Ranjit Sinha and representatives of scientists studying the disaster-hit Joshimath will also participate. The draft of the relief package awaited by the Centre could be finalized after the meeting, sources said. The NDMA has assigned the responsibility of studying every aspect of the submerged land in Joshimath closely to eight institutes.

