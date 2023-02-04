PM Modi to attend a slew of programs in Karnataka during Indian Energy Week 2023

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indian Energy Week 2023 at Bengaluru in Karnataka. In addition to that, he will also attend a slew of other programs.

The PM will also dedicate the HAL Helicopter manufacturing factory to the nation n the same day at Tumkuru, along with the laying of the foundation stone for various development activities. According to the PMO, the Energy Week starting from February 6 till February 8 will showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

“The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, government, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents”, the PMO said in a statement. It has also been said that the Energy Week event will be attended by more than 30 ministers from across the world with over 30000 delegates, 1000 exhibitors, and 500 speakers.



During the program, PM Modi will participate in a round table interaction with global oil and gas CEOs also and launch multiple initiatives in the field of Green energy.



It has also been said that ethanol production in the country due to government-sustained efforts has increased six times since 2013-14. It has helped in the reduction of 318 lakh metric tons of CO2 emissions and foreign exchange saving of around Rs 54000 crore.

“As a result of government, there has been payment of around Rs 81,800 crore towards ethanol supplies from 2014 to 2022 and transfer of more than Rs 49000 crore to farmers”, the PMO stated in a statement.



The PMO also shared that the government aims to achieve a complete 20% blending ethanol by 2025 and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

According to PMO, the PM will flag off the Green Mobility Rally also which will witness the participation of vehicles running on Green energy sources to create awareness on green fuels. The PM also has a plan to launch the uniforms under the ‘Unbottled’ initiative of Indian Oil.



Indian oil is taking this initiative further through ‘Unbottled’ –a brand for sustainable garments, launched for merchandised, made from recycled polyester.

Besides all this, the PM is also scheduled to dedicate the twin-cook top model of Indian Oil’s Indoor Solar Cooking System.

The HAL Helicopter factor at Tumkuru is Asia’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility geared up to start producing the single-engine Light Utility Helicopter of high maneuverability. In future, the factory will be expanded to manufacture the Light Combat Helicopter as well.

The factory will have a manufacturing setup of Industry 4.0 standards. Over the next 20 eyras, HAL is planning to produce more than 1000 helicopters proving employment to 6000 people in the region.



Apart from all these, the many other programs to be attended by the PM such as laying the foundation of the Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be built at the cost of Rs 430 crores.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indian Energy Week 2023 at Bengaluru in Karnataka. In addition to that, he will also attend a slew of other programs. The PM will also dedicate the HAL Helicopter manufacturing factory to the nation n the same day at Tumkuru, along with the laying of the foundation stone for various development activities. According to the PMO, the Energy Week starting from February 6 till February 8 will showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. “The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, government, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents”, the PMO said in a statement. It has also been said that the Energy Week event will be attended by more than 30 ministers from across the world with over 30000 delegates, 1000 exhibitors, and 500 speakers. During the program, PM Modi will participate in a round table interaction with global oil and gas CEOs also and launch multiple initiatives in the field of Green energy. It has also been said that ethanol production in the country due to government-sustained efforts has increased six times since 2013-14. It has helped in the reduction of 318 lakh metric tons of CO2 emissions and foreign exchange saving of around Rs 54000 crore. “As a result of government, there has been payment of around Rs 81,800 crore towards ethanol supplies from 2014 to 2022 and transfer of more than Rs 49000 crore to farmers”, the PMO stated in a statement. The PMO also shared that the government aims to achieve a complete 20% blending ethanol by 2025 and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress. According to PMO, the PM will flag off the Green Mobility Rally also which will witness the participation of vehicles running on Green energy sources to create awareness on green fuels. The PM also has a plan to launch the uniforms under the ‘Unbottled’ initiative of Indian Oil. Indian oil is taking this initiative further through ‘Unbottled’ –a brand for sustainable garments, launched for merchandised, made from recycled polyester. Besides all this, the PM is also scheduled to dedicate the twin-cook top model of Indian Oil’s Indoor Solar Cooking System. The HAL Helicopter factor at Tumkuru is Asia’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility geared up to start producing the single-engine Light Utility Helicopter of high maneuverability. In future, the factory will be expanded to manufacture the Light Combat Helicopter as well. The factory will have a manufacturing setup of Industry 4.0 standards. Over the next 20 eyras, HAL is planning to produce more than 1000 helicopters proving employment to 6000 people in the region. Apart from all these, the many other programs to be attended by the PM such as laying the foundation of the Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be built at the cost of Rs 430 crores.