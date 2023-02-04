Rijiju: SC has declined states’ plan to use local languages in HCs 

Home Nation

The advice of Chief Justice of India was sought on these proposals and it was intimated that the Full Court of the Supreme Court after due deliberations, decided not to accept the proposals.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday told Lok Sabha that a full court of the Supreme Court  has refused the proposal of various states to allow usage of local languages in high courts. The proposals were made by states of TN, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Karnataka. 

Responding to a question by MP Natarajan P R, Rijiju said, “Centre had received proposals from state governments of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Karnataka to permit use of Tamil, Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada in the proceedings of the Madras High Court, Gujarat High Court, Chhattisgarh High Court, Calcutta High Court and Karnataka High Court respectively. 

The advice of Chief Justice of India was sought on these proposals and it was intimated that the Full Court of the Supreme Court after due deliberations, decided not to accept the proposals. Based on another request from the government of Tamil Nadu, the government requested the CJI to review the earlier decisions in this regard and convey the consent of the Supreme Court. 

The Chief Justice of India conveyed that the Full Court, after extensive deliberations decided not to approve the proposal and reiterated the earlier decisions of the court. He also told that the “Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti’ chaired by former Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Mr. Justice S.A. Bobde is developing a Common Core Vocabulary close to all Indian languages for the purpose of translating legal material into regional languages.

Power corridor

 BSNL working to make a turnaround
Minister of State (MoS) for Communications Devusinh Chauhan informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the losses of the telecom undertaking Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) were pegged at Rs 3,589 crore in April-September 2022-23 as it clocked an income of Rs 9,366 crore and incurred total expenditure of Rs 12,956 crore. In a written reply, the minister said that in 2021-22, losses stood at Rs 6,982 crore, against income of Rs 19,052 crore and expenses of Rs 26,034 crore. 

8,343 Indians lodged in foreign jails
MoS in Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday informed the Lok Sabha through a written reply that 8,343 Indian prisoners, including under trials, are lodged in various foreign jails. He also said that the government is giving top priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indians lodged in foreign jails. According to the minister’s reply, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the highest 1,926 Indian prisoners, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1,362 and Nepal having 1,222 inmates. 

45 Railway stations to be redeveloped
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that contracts have been awarded for redevelopment of 45 railway stations in different states, in the Upper House on Friday. He said that 31 stations in Punjab and UT Chandigarh have been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Prominent among them are Chandigarh, Ludhiyana, Jalandhar Cantt, and Amritsar. Other prominent stations are Tripathi in AP, Gaya in Bihar, Gwalior in MP, Jaislmer in Rajashthan. 

