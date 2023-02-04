Home Nation

RSS defamation case: Court to pronounce order on Rahul Gandhi's exemption plea on March 4

Gandhi allegedly said at the election campaign rally that "the RSS people had killed (Mahatma) Gandhi."

Published: 04th February 2023 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: A court at Bhiwandi in Thane district which is hearing a case of alleged defamation filed by an RSS worker against Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it would pass an order on the Congress leader's plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance on March 4.

Gandhi has sought exemption on the ground that he is a resident of Delhi and a Lok Sabha member, and the trial can proceed in his absence as he would be represented by his lawyer.

Advocate Narayan Iyer, who represents Gandhi, argued for exemption before Judicial Magistrate First Class L C Wadikar.

Rajesh Kunte, a local worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, 2014 filed a case against Rahul Gandhi over the latter's speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014, where he alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi allegedly said at the election campaign rally that "the RSS people had killed (Mahatma) Gandhi."

Kunte claimed that the statement slandered the reputation of the RSS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi RSS
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp