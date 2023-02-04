Supreme Court gets five new judges as Centre approves Collegium recommendations

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Saturday with the Centre clearing the names recommended by the Collegium on December 13 last year.

With this, the current strength of the Supreme Court will increase from 27 to 32. Its sanctioned strength, including the CJI, is 34.

Taking to Twitter, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. I extend best wishes to all of them.”

The five new judges who are likely to take oath on Monday are: Justice Pankaj Mithal (CJ of Rajasthan HC), Justice Sanjay Karol (CJ of Patna HC), Justice PV Sanjay Kumar (CJ of Manipur HC), Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah (Judge of Patna HC) and Justice Manoj Mishra (Judge of Allahabad HC).

Their appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the SC Collegium.

A senior government functionary said the five appointments have nothing to do with the bench's observation and were made after the Cente took a considered decision.

The appointments came in due course, he added.

Pursuant to the elevation of five judges, the centre has also notified the appointment of new Acting Chief Justices to the High Courts of Rajasthan, Patna, and Manipur. Owing to the elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal’s elevation Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava will take over as Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, will take over as Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court and Justice MV Muralidaran will serve as Acting Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

(With inputs from PTI)

