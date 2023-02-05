78 per cent approval rating: PM Modi most popular global leader

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular leader in the world in the Global Leader Approval survey, carried out by the USbased Morning Consult. The survey, done from January 26 to 31, featured 22 global leaders. PM Modi stood on top of the list with 78% approval rating. US President Joe Biden came seventh, with 40% approval rating, behind Italy’s first woman PM, Giorgia Meloni.

The second most popular leader as per the survey is Andres Manual Lopez Obrador ( Mexico ), while Alain Berset (Switzerland ) stood third. The last spots were occupied by Fumio Kishida (Japan) and Jonas Gahr Strore (Norway), who recorded 21% approval rating.

Neither Vladimir Putin nor Xi Jinping figured among the 22 popular leaders globally. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was placed 12th. Political commentators say Modi’s popularity got another push when he said “this is not an era of war” over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Brand strategist PKD Nambiar said Modi’s “cosmopolitan” outlook and his decision to give free Covid vaccines to other countries enhanced his image.

