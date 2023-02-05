Home Nation

Delhi Riots 2020: HC to hear on Monday Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in UAPA case

Imam, who was arrested in February 2020, was on Saturday discharged along with 10 others in the 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case, with the court saying they were made "scapegoats" by police.

Published: 05th February 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)

Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a bail plea by JNU student and activist Sharjeel Imam in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots here.

Imam, who was arrested in February 2020, was on Saturday discharged along with 10 others in the 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case, with the court saying they were made "scapegoats" by police.

The plea, which was filed in April 2022 against a trial court order refusing to grant bail to Imam in the matter, is listed before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

In this case, Sharjeel Imam and several others, including Umar Khalid, have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in the North-East Delhi, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On April 11, 2022, Special Judge Amitabh Rawat denied relief to Imam and rejected his bail plea.

In his appeal, Imam has submitted before the high court that in the absence of any admissible material, the trial court wrongly found him to be a part of the conspiracy to cause riots and there is no prima facie case against him for the commission of any 'terrorist act' under the stringent UAPA.

Imam has also said he is a final year Ph.D. student having no prior criminal antecedents and the trial court failed to appreciate that the entire investigation is faulty and that there is no connection between his speeches and the incidents of violence.

The plea alleged that Imam was arrested by the Delhi police as part of a targeted campaign against him and he was already in custody in connection with other cases when the violence broke out in Northeast Delhi and had no communication with the other alleged co-conspirators.

On October 18 last year, the high court refused to grant bail to co-accused Umar Khalid in the same case, saying he was in constant touch with other co-accused and allegations against him were prima facie true.

It had also observed that Sharjeel Imam arguably was at the head of the conspiracy and there existed a string of commonality running amongst all the co-accused.

On December 9 last year, the Supreme Court, however, clarified the observations made in respect of Imam in the high court verdict rejecting the bail plea of co-accused Umar Khalid would not prejudice his bail plea pending there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots 2020 Delhi High Court JNU Sharjeel Imam
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp