Home Nation

Five families evacuated after house develops cracks in Jammu and Kashmir

The residents have sought action against the construction company, blaming them for making the area housing 20 to 25 houses insecure.

Published: 05th February 2023 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Residents shift their belongings from the land subsidence-affected Nai Basti area, in Doda district, Jammu & Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

Residents shift their belongings from the land subsidence-affected Nai Basti area, in Doda district, Jammu & Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Five families were shifted to a school building after their houses developed cracks following an expansion work on a highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

A resident told reporters that the cracks were developed after cutting activity was carried out by a construction company on the highway as a result of which the hill began to slide down in the Basti area.

It also slid down due to rain, he said.

The station house officer (SHO) and tehsildar evacuated the families and shifted them to a school.

The residents have sought action against the construction company, blaming them for making the area housing 20 to 25 houses insecure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir cracks in J-K
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp