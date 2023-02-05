Home Nation

TMC worker killed in bomb blast in Bengal's Birbhum

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said police should investigate all aspects to find out how and why the attack was perpetrated.

Published: 05th February 2023 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The death of a Trinamool Congress worker and injury to the brother of a ruling party panchayat chief in a bomb blast at Margram in Birbhum district led to a blame game among political parties on Sunday.

While immediate family members of the deceased Newton Sheikh alleged that Congress supporters were responsible for the attack, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party has little presence at Margram to be able to involve in any kind of physical attack.

While Newton Sheikh died in the bomb attack, injured Laltu Sheikh was brought to state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata for treatment.

Wondering whether Maoists could be involved in the attack as Birbhum district shares borders with Jharkhand, West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said police should investigate all aspects to find out how and why the attack was perpetrated.

"I think there is a big conspiracy and the source of the materials to make these bombs must be investigated," he told reporters after visiting injured Laltu, the brother of a TMC panchayat chief at Margram.

He denied there could be any intra-TMC rivalry, as is being alleged by the opposition BJP and Congress, that could have led to Saturday's incident.

Stating that the Congress has no organisational strength in Margram, Chowdhury said that despite knowing this, if anyone wants to give publicity to the party, then he has no issue with that. "Everyone knows that the attackers and victims both belong to the TMC," Chowdhury said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bomb blast Birbhum Bengal bomb blast
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp