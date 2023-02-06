'Against the spirit of the Constitution': AIMPLB passes resolution against Uniform Civil Code

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After an emergency meeting on Sunday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed concern over ‘rising hatred’ in the society and issued an appeal to the Government of India not to pursue the ‘agenda of introducing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It said it would deprive citizens of the privileges provided to them by Personal Laws and that was against the spirit of the Constitution.

The executive body of the board said in its resolution that implementing UCC was neither relevant nor beneficial for a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual country like India. “If, taking advantage of its majority in Parliament, the ruling government passes and puts into effect the Uniform Civil Code, it will affect the unity and harmony that bind the nation. It will hinder the country's progress and will not bear any fruitful results either,” said the resolution shared by AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saif Ullah Rahmani on Sunday.

Members of the AIMPLB executive body, led by Maulana Rabey Hasan Nadwi of Darul Uloom Nadwat ul Ulama, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahli, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and others reiterated that for centuries India had thrived on the strength of integrity and amity among populations comprising innumerable religions, castes and factions, thus upholding the values vested in the Constitution of India.

Touching another sensitive issue, the executive body of the board deliberated upon the Places of Worship Act-1991. The resolution said that the Places of Worship Act 1991 was passed by the Parliament and so was the duty of the Government of India to ensure its proper implementation.

“It is in the national interest. Otherwise, it could lead to endless differences among various religious groups. The government must not surrender to the separatist powers and should responsibly safeguard the legal interests of all,” said the board in the resolution passed at the meeting.

The executive body also appealed to the highest authorities to put stringent measures in place to control “communal hatred” being spread across the country before “irreparable damage was done to the fabric of social harmony.”

“Discord, being created, on the path of unity and inclusiveness that was followed by our freedom fighters and makers of the Constitution is opposed,” said the resolution passed by the executive body.

The resolution passed by the members further claimed that lawlessness was prevailing in the country and accused were being implicated even before the prosecution and litigation.

“Houses built for decades are getting razed. Those holding peaceful demonstrations are framed under the most stringent of laws and are put behind the bars indefinitely. Lawlessness, whether on the part of the citizens or the rulers, is condemnable and all citizens and stakeholders must oppose it strongly.”

Expressing its views over the anti-conversion laws enacted in various states including Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states, the board said: “Religion and faith are matters of belief and conscience. Constitution honours this as a fundamental right and so everyone has the freedom to follow a religion of his choice. It is unfair to use force or money to influence an individual in this matter. However, in many states, laws have been made as to deprive citizens of this very basic right. This is totally unacceptable. Yet, those who willingly choose to switch from one religion to another are free to do so.”

The AIMPLB also appealed to the judiciary of the country to take serious note of injustice being meted out to the weaker sections of society and the minorities. It also claimed that Waqfs were religious properties established by Muslims for the welfare of the community. It was unlawful for any citizen or government to grab waqf properties.

“The AIMPLB strongly opposes statements by some public representatives instigating action to deprive Muslims of their waqf properties and appeals to the government to beware of such actions. The Board advises Muslims to take the best and most responsible care of waqf properties. They are also advised to use the waqf properties as much as possible for educational purposes,” said the resolution.

The Board, which had opposed the law enacted against triple talaq, also brought the issue into its discourse saying: “Nikahnaama authorized by AIMPLB must be used to seal a matrimonial alliance. In the Board's nikahnama, the rights and duties of husband and wife are enumerated with clarity and thus they cut out the incidence of dispute or divorce. Thus, disputes can be resolved with minimum time, effort and money.” It added: “Muslims should resolve their issues by turning first to the religious heads for advice. Intoxication, adultery, interest in homosexuality, and continuing to live with a divorced spouse are practices that do not befit a true Muslim, nor are enforced by the country's law."

LUCKNOW: After an emergency meeting on Sunday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed concern over ‘rising hatred’ in the society and issued an appeal to the Government of India not to pursue the ‘agenda of introducing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It said it would deprive citizens of the privileges provided to them by Personal Laws and that was against the spirit of the Constitution. The executive body of the board said in its resolution that implementing UCC was neither relevant nor beneficial for a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual country like India. “If, taking advantage of its majority in Parliament, the ruling government passes and puts into effect the Uniform Civil Code, it will affect the unity and harmony that bind the nation. It will hinder the country's progress and will not bear any fruitful results either,” said the resolution shared by AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saif Ullah Rahmani on Sunday. Members of the AIMPLB executive body, led by Maulana Rabey Hasan Nadwi of Darul Uloom Nadwat ul Ulama, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahli, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and others reiterated that for centuries India had thrived on the strength of integrity and amity among populations comprising innumerable religions, castes and factions, thus upholding the values vested in the Constitution of India. Touching another sensitive issue, the executive body of the board deliberated upon the Places of Worship Act-1991. The resolution said that the Places of Worship Act 1991 was passed by the Parliament and so was the duty of the Government of India to ensure its proper implementation. “It is in the national interest. Otherwise, it could lead to endless differences among various religious groups. The government must not surrender to the separatist powers and should responsibly safeguard the legal interests of all,” said the board in the resolution passed at the meeting. The executive body also appealed to the highest authorities to put stringent measures in place to control “communal hatred” being spread across the country before “irreparable damage was done to the fabric of social harmony.” “Discord, being created, on the path of unity and inclusiveness that was followed by our freedom fighters and makers of the Constitution is opposed,” said the resolution passed by the executive body. The resolution passed by the members further claimed that lawlessness was prevailing in the country and accused were being implicated even before the prosecution and litigation. “Houses built for decades are getting razed. Those holding peaceful demonstrations are framed under the most stringent of laws and are put behind the bars indefinitely. Lawlessness, whether on the part of the citizens or the rulers, is condemnable and all citizens and stakeholders must oppose it strongly.” Expressing its views over the anti-conversion laws enacted in various states including Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states, the board said: “Religion and faith are matters of belief and conscience. Constitution honours this as a fundamental right and so everyone has the freedom to follow a religion of his choice. It is unfair to use force or money to influence an individual in this matter. However, in many states, laws have been made as to deprive citizens of this very basic right. This is totally unacceptable. Yet, those who willingly choose to switch from one religion to another are free to do so.” The AIMPLB also appealed to the judiciary of the country to take serious note of injustice being meted out to the weaker sections of society and the minorities. It also claimed that Waqfs were religious properties established by Muslims for the welfare of the community. It was unlawful for any citizen or government to grab waqf properties. “The AIMPLB strongly opposes statements by some public representatives instigating action to deprive Muslims of their waqf properties and appeals to the government to beware of such actions. The Board advises Muslims to take the best and most responsible care of waqf properties. They are also advised to use the waqf properties as much as possible for educational purposes,” said the resolution. The Board, which had opposed the law enacted against triple talaq, also brought the issue into its discourse saying: “Nikahnaama authorized by AIMPLB must be used to seal a matrimonial alliance. In the Board's nikahnama, the rights and duties of husband and wife are enumerated with clarity and thus they cut out the incidence of dispute or divorce. Thus, disputes can be resolved with minimum time, effort and money.” It added: “Muslims should resolve their issues by turning first to the religious heads for advice. Intoxication, adultery, interest in homosexuality, and continuing to live with a divorced spouse are practices that do not befit a true Muslim, nor are enforced by the country's law."