Another Joshimath? Government awaits GSI report in 'land sinking' J-K’s Doda district

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After about a dozen buildings/ structures in a village in the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir developed Joshimath-type cracks, a team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has visited the area to ascertain the reason for the sinking of land and the administration is awaiting the report to take the follow-up action even as affected people are demanding their permanent relocation and rehabilitation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Thahtri Athar Amin Zargar told the TNIE that of the 21 structures that developed cracks in New Basti village of Thathri in the Doda district, three houses have completely collapsed.

He said that about six to seven more houses have developed major cracks and they may also collapse.

Zargar said that only three to four houses have nominal cracks but since they are in the danger zone, these are not safe for living in.

The land (measuring 80x200 sq meters) stretch close to Old Highway has also been affected by the land sinking.

At least 21 structures including 19 houses, a madrasa and a mosque have been rendered unsafe after developing major cracks.

According to SDM, the cracks in the houses in the affected zone have further increased but the zone of influence has not extended.

A team of experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Saturday visited the village to ascertain the factors for the development of cracks in concrete structures and the sinking of land.

Another team of experts from the Geology department of the University of Jammu also visited the area on Sunday to ascertain the facts.

The SDM said the GSI team would be submitting its report to the government soon and follow-up action will be taken by the administration accordingly.

Officials say several factors including construction of roads, seepage of water, sewerage, loose strata, heavy rainfall and frequent earthquakes may have caused land sinking in the village.

The administration has evacuated the affected population and set up a relief camp for them at a local school.

“Six families comprising 30 individuals are putting up in the relief camp while 13 other families are living at their relatives’ residences. They are being provided ration and other facilities,” the SDM added.

The affected population is demanding permanent relocation and rehabilitation.

“Now this area is unsafe for living. The administration has kept us in a school. It is not the solution. The administration should relocate and rehabilitate us permanently. They should provide us land and help us in the construction of the houses as we have been rendered homeless,” said a local resident Mohammad Sharif.

A local youth Azhar said how long they can live in a school. “We have become homeless now. The government should rehabilitate us permanently. Some of my family members including my brother and sisters are living at their relative's house and I am staying with my parents in the rehabilitation camp”.

“The government should provide us with a piece of land where we can set up tents and construct our homes,” he said.

