Congress to hold countrywide protest on Monday over Adani issue

Published: 06th February 2023 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition parties leaders addresses the media outside the parliament house in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo |Express)

Opposition parties' leaders have sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into Adani Group. (Express)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row, the Congress will launch protests from the Parliament to the streets on Monday.

The party has decided to hold countrywide protests in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches.

In Delhi, the demonstration will be held by NSUI-Youth Congress outside the SBI office and LIC office located at Parliament police station.

Congress leaders across the country will protest outside the SBI office and LIC office, in which big leaders of the states will participate.

Congress MPs will protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament House on Monday.

Although the Congress is getting the support of other Opposition parties on the Adani issue, it has to be seen whether the parties such as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, which are seen together in the meetings, will join the Congress demonstration or extend moral support.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have kept their distance from the Congress on this issue.

It is being argued by the Opposition that the investment of the Adani group in public sector banks such as the SBI and LIC has had a big impact on the savings of the middle class.

Opposition MPs said the government was not allowing the issue to be discussed in Parliament. After the uproar in Parliament, the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till February 6.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress and 16 opposition parties demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that keeping in mind the public interest, the party wants an inquiry. There should also be daily reporting of the investigation on this issue, he said.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.

