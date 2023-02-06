Eye on bypolls, MP CM Chouhan on statewide ‘Vikas Yatra’

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Aiming to further his government’s pro-poor and development agenda during the Assembly election year, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the statewide ‘Vikas Yatra’ on Sant Ravidas Jayanti from Bhind district on Sunday.

Launching the Yatra, the CM said the Yatra isn’t just a ‘karma kand’ (ritual), but a dedicated campaign to convey the message of development and welfare of the poor. Over the next 20 days, the CM and his ministers will travel across the state to engage with people on development and pro-poor schemes, particularly with beneficiaries of the 38 welfare schemes.

“The villagers will be kept up to date of all the development initiatives and the money spent on it through information boards,” Chouhan said. “During the ongoing CM Jan Seva Abhiyan we’re giving sanction letters to those who’ve till now haven’t been covered by pro-poor and welfare schemes. The same process will not only continue during the Vikas Yatras, but those who fail to be covered by other welfare schemes."

