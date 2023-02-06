Home Nation

Eye on bypolls, MP CM Chouhan on statewide ‘Vikas Yatra’

Launching the Yatra, the CM said the Yatra isn’t just a ‘karma kand’ (ritual), but a dedicated campaign to convey the message of development and welfare of the poor. 

Published: 06th February 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Aiming to further his government’s pro-poor and development agenda during the Assembly election year, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the statewide ‘Vikas Yatra’ on Sant Ravidas Jayanti from Bhind district on Sunday.

Launching the Yatra, the CM said the Yatra isn’t just a ‘karma kand’ (ritual), but a dedicated campaign to convey the message of development and welfare of the poor. Over the next 20 days, the CM and his ministers will travel across the state to engage with people on development and pro-poor schemes, particularly with beneficiaries of the 38 welfare schemes.

“The villagers will be kept up to date of all the development initiatives and the money spent on it through information boards,” Chouhan said. “During the ongoing CM Jan Seva Abhiyan we’re giving sanction letters to those who’ve till now haven’t been covered by pro-poor and welfare schemes. The same process will not only continue during the Vikas Yatras, but those who fail to be covered by other welfare schemes."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vikas Yatra
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp