First budget will be ‘people-centric’: Himachal CM Sukhu

Published: 06th February 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday in Nadaun said that the first budget will be ‘people-centric’. 

Addressing a gathering in his home constituency Sukhu said that some hard steps would be taken to bring the derailed economy on track and urged people to cooperate with the government. Sukhu said that the government was committed to fulfilling all guarantees that Congress had given to people before the Assembly elections but all these would take time. 

He further said that the government had implemented the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees and soon Rs 1,500 per month would be given to every woman aged between 18 and 60 years in the state.  He reiterated his resolve to strengthen the health, education and tourism sectors in the State, and that the government was committed to work for the welfare of the people and to reach the last man in the queue. 

There won’t be dearth of funds for the construction of Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College in Hamirpur and the hospital would be equipped with the latest technology, and would be converted into the model health institution of the State. 

