Home Nation

In a blow to BJP, another MLA joins Trinamool Congress

With Kanjilal’s defection, BJP’s strength in the Assembly has come down to 69 from 77 as five other MLAs had joined the ruling TMC earlier.

Published: 06th February 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

TMC Flag

TMC flag (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Suman Kanjilal, BJP MLA from a north Bengal constituency, joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.  

With Kanjilal’s defection, BJP’s strength in the Assembly has come down to 69 from 77 as five other MLAs had joined the ruling TMC earlier. Two MPs, who contested and won in the 2021 Assembly polls decided to function as the representatives in the lower House.

 “As an MLA, I want to work for the common people. I discussed it with the CM and joined the TMC. I wanted to perform more as a BJP MLA under the schemes of the Union government. But I could not because many projects were stalled by the BJP-led Centre,’’ said Kanjilal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress BJP Abhishek Banerjee Suman Kanjilal
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp