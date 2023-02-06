Home Nation

India, Canada look at signing Early Progress Trade Agreement

Published: 06th February 2023 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Minister of Canada Melanie Joly with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

Foreign Minister of Canada Melanie Joly with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | S Jaishankar Twitter)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Canada are looking at signing an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA).

Discussions around this matter and other bilateral issues were had during the meeting of Foreign Minister of Canada Melanie Joly with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday. The two ministers co-chaired the India-Canada Strategic Dialogue.

"Good discussions took place with foreign minister Joly. We deliberated on deepening our bilateral partnership, focusing on trade, investment, mobility, education and security. We recognised the centrality of people-to-people ties to expand cooperation,’’ said Dr Jaishankar.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the global situation, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine, while also welcoming Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

"We also appreciated Canadian support for our G20 Presidency that will address challenges of economic growth and development,’’ Dr Jaishankar added.

Both Ministers reviewed the progress in bilateral relations, which are anchored in shared democratic values, growing economic linkages, security cooperation, mobility of students and professionals, and strong people-to-people ties. 

"India’s growing strategic, economic and demographic importance makes it a critical partner for Canada in the Indo-Pacific. In return, Canada can be a reliable supplier of critical minerals, a strong partner in the green transition, as well as be a major investor,’’ Joly said. Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy is not just about what Canada can do alone but working together with Indo-Pacific partners that include India. This will require cooperation between governments, businesses and people, Joly added.

Joly also met with representatives of Canadian businesses in Delhi.

The Ministers also had the opportunity to deliberate on contemporary regional, global, and multilateral issues including developments in India’s neighbourhood, Ukraine, and cooperation with the United Nations.

