India stands in solidarity with Turkish people: PM Modi on earthquake in Turkey

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake.

Published: 06th February 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake in Turkey, and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to help it cope with this tragedy.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday.

At least 195 people were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise, according to media reports.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi said in a tweet.

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," the prime minister said tagging a tweet by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the quake.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake.

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Türkiye. Have conveyed to FM @MevlutCavusoglu our condolences and support at this difficult time," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

