Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amidst opposition protests over Adani issue

Birla said the opposition members should come to his chamber and discuss their demands and assured that he would give them enough time to raise the issues in the House.

Opposition MPs protest on Adani issue at Gandhi Statue in Parliament House, in New Delhi

Opposition MPs protest on Adani issue at Gandhi Statue in Parliament House, in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 2 pm following protests by opposition parties demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in the Adani Group company stocks.

Soon after the House met after the weekend break, opposition members, primarily Congress MPs, came to the well of the House shouting slogans and demanding a probe into the tanking of the Adani Group scrips and sought a probe into the business practices of the corporate giant.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to them to go back to their seats and participate in the debate.

"This is not good. Sloganeering is against the dignity of the House. People have elected you to raise their issues in Parliament but you are not interested in participating in debate," he said.

Birla said the opposition members should come to his chamber and discuss their demands and assured that he would give them enough time to raise the issues in the House.

However, the opposition ignored his pleas and continued their protests and slogan-shouting forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

TMC members were also on their feet but protested from their respective seats.

