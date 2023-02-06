Maharashtra by-elections: CM Shinde asks Sharad Pawar to withdraw candidates

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde dialled NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders requesting not to field their candidates in the state bye-elections in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth.

The Chinchwad and Kasba Peth state assembly seats elections are necessitated after the deaths of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak respectively. BJP has announced its candidate for both the seats, Ashawini Jagtap, spouse of Laxman Jagtap will contest from Chinchwad while Hemant Rasane will contest from Kasba Peth.

Shinde said that it is the culture of Maharashtra, not to field the candidates if the seat and elections are necessitated after the demise of a sitting MLA.

“We always support the deceased family members to get elected. We expect the same in both constituencies. Therefore, I called NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders respecting the state culture and paving the way for BMC candidates,” Shinde said.

However, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader said that it is true the ruling party has requested for their support, but it has been decided in MVA meet to contest both the seats bye-elections. He said the ruling party should not teach them about morality.

“In Andheri East elections, how BJP and ruling party troubled deceased Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke’s spouse Rutuja Latke from approving her resignation as clerk in BMC, knocking the court door. BJP tried to block her candidature by all means, but they failed. They did not field the candidate but they were forced to withdraw the candidate at the eleventh hour after forseeing a major defeat,” Raut said.

In the MVA meeting, it was decided that Kasba Peth seat will be contested by Congress while NCP will contest the Chinchwad seat.

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde dialled NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders requesting not to field their candidates in the state bye-elections in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth. The Chinchwad and Kasba Peth state assembly seats elections are necessitated after the deaths of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak respectively. BJP has announced its candidate for both the seats, Ashawini Jagtap, spouse of Laxman Jagtap will contest from Chinchwad while Hemant Rasane will contest from Kasba Peth. Shinde said that it is the culture of Maharashtra, not to field the candidates if the seat and elections are necessitated after the demise of a sitting MLA. “We always support the deceased family members to get elected. We expect the same in both constituencies. Therefore, I called NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders respecting the state culture and paving the way for BMC candidates,” Shinde said. However, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader said that it is true the ruling party has requested for their support, but it has been decided in MVA meet to contest both the seats bye-elections. He said the ruling party should not teach them about morality. “In Andheri East elections, how BJP and ruling party troubled deceased Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke’s spouse Rutuja Latke from approving her resignation as clerk in BMC, knocking the court door. BJP tried to block her candidature by all means, but they failed. They did not field the candidate but they were forced to withdraw the candidate at the eleventh hour after forseeing a major defeat,” Raut said. In the MVA meeting, it was decided that Kasba Peth seat will be contested by Congress while NCP will contest the Chinchwad seat.