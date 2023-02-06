Over 4,000 teaching positions vacant in IITs, 12000 more in Kendriya Vidyalayas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 4,000 teaching positions are lying vacant in India's premier Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs), the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

While over 6,000 teaching and 15,798 non-teaching positions are vacant in Central Universities, the number is enormous for the Kendriya Vidyalayas, where over 12,000 teaching positions are still to be filled.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar, said in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), 484 teaching positions are vacant, while at the National Institutes of Technology/Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, 2,089 teaching positions are yet to be filled.

In Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV), 3271 teaching positions are vacant.

Though Indian Institutes of Science and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research have 353 teaching positions vacant, the ministry said they recently approved 225 faculty posts in January for all IISERs.

In the School of Planning and Architecture, 61 teacher positions are to be filled, while in other centrally-funded technical institutes/National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, 314 teacher positions are to be filled.

The minister said the vacancies have arisen due to retirement, resignation, promotion and an additional requirement on account of upgradation, sanctioning new streams and enhancing students' strength.

Filling up vacancies is a continuous process, and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules of the concerned institutions, he said.

"Teachers are also engaged on a contractual basis for a temporary duration by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered," he said.

To meet the shortfall in faculty, the HEIs have the provision of recruiting, appointing visiting, adjunct faculty, Emeritus Professors, Institute professors etc.

