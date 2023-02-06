Home Nation

Rajasthan man arrested for raping late partner's teen daughter

A medical examination of the minor revealed that she was 23 weeks pregnant.

Published: 06th February 2023 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOTA: A 48-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan's Baran district for allegedly repeatedly raping the 13-year-old daughter of his live-in partner, resulting in her pregnancy, police said. The accused, identified as Kedar Singh, was arrested on Sunday.

Singh, an alcoholic, had allegedly been raping and sexually exploiting the girl for around eight to nine months, Chabra police station SHO Rajesh Meena said.

The girl's mother died around 11 months ago and the accused started to exploit her shortly after that.

A medical examination of the minor revealed that she was 23 weeks pregnant, Meena added.

The case came to light when the girl's maternal uncle came for a visit.

When she narrated her ordeal to her uncle, he brought her to the police station and lodged a report against Singh, the officer said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody on Monday, he said.

The survivor has been sent to a children's shelter home and her statement has been recorded.

The police have also filed an application for abortion, Meena added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO case Rajasthan crime
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp