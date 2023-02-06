Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Home Nation

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not accept 10 notices given by various leaders of opposition parties to suspend the listed business of the day and take up the issues raised by them.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday as a united Opposition sought to raise in the House allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

The opposition parties protested against this.

The Chairman tried to pacify the protesting members but in vain. He adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

