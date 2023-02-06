'Surprised that person who left INC in 1999 is questioning me on disciplinary matter': Patiala MP

Harpret bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Hitting back at AICC Disciplinary Committee member Tariq Anwar, suspended Punjab MP Preneet Kaur on Monday replied back to the show-cause notice to her for alleged anti-party activities.

In her letter addressed to INC Disciplinary Action Committee's Member Secretary Tariq Anwar, the four-time MP from Patiala said, "At the onset, I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress party in 1999 on the issue of Mrs Gandhi being a foreign national, and stayed out for 20 years till 2019, and had to face Disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter.’’

Disciplinary Committee member Tariq Anwar suspended Congress Member of Parliament from Patiala and former External Affairs Minister of State Preneet Kaur on Monday replying back to the show cause notice issued to her for alleged anti-party activities by the grand old party stated that she is surprised to see that a person (Tariq Anwar) who left the Congress on the issue of Mrs Gandhi being a foreign national is questioning her.

Talking about the Punjab leaders Preneet Kaur said, "The Congressmen in Punjab who have made allegations against me are those who have many issues pending against them. If you call my husband who was then chief minister he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his own party. However, I suppose you will not do this.’’

Kaur further said that she will keep on working for the people of her constituency she further wrote, “I have always stood by my constituents, constituency and my state, Punjab, and have taken up their issues regardless of which government is in power. I hope you are aware that every minister of a Congress government in any state has to meet his department Union government minister, in this case, the BJP government, to get their state’s issues resolved. This was done in the past Congress government in Punjab and today I am sure that it is being done by the Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well. I too shall always continue to meet the state and Union government to resolve such issues, whether you like it or not,” she said.

She ended the letter by saying, "As to take action against me you are free to take whatever action you wish.’’

