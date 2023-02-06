Home Nation

Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has been named India’s most handsome chief minister in a Twitter poll.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has been named India’s most handsome chief minister in a Twitter poll. The poll was between four chief ministers — Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann, Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy and Goa’s Pramod Sawant, wherein Dhami topped the list with 38 per cent votes, Sawant came in second with 32 per cent, whereas Jagan Mohan was third and Mann fourth. 

Around 20 thousand people took part in suggested and selecting the four names, after which more than 23 thousand people voted, picking Dhami has the ‘most handsome CM’. Reacting to this, Congress spokesperson Sandeep Chamoli said, “Beauty is a gift of nature and Pushkar Dhami deserves congratulations, he has been given the title of ‘Handsome Chief Minister’.

