Two labourers killed, one missing after avalanche hits Lahaul, Spiti

A team comprising police personnel, health officials and district disaster management authority members rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

Published: 06th February 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (File photo| AP)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Two labourers were killed and another is feared trapped under the snow after an avalanche hit the Shinkula-Darcha road in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The avalanche hit Chika village on Sunday evening, they said.

Three labourers were buried under the snow along with snow cutters in the avalanche, the officials said.

A team comprising police personnel, health officials and district disaster management authority members rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation, they said.

The bodies of Ram Budha from Nepal and Rakesh from Chamba have been recovered.

The third labourer, Passang Chhering Lama (27), a resident of Nepal, is missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.

The rescue operation was stopped at night as the temperature and visibility dropped. It will resume on Monday morning, the officials said.

