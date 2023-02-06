Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Of the investment proposals worth Rs 21 lakh crore received so far by Uttar Pradesh government in the run up to the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS- 2023) scheduled for February 10-12, western UP is leading with 45 per cent of the total proposals and MoUs signed for investment in this region.

As per official sources, western UP is followed by eastern region with 29 per cent of the total proposals, whereas central UP and Bundelkhand have received 13 per cent proposals each. While the investment proposals range across 25 different sectors, manufacturing sector leads the tally with 56 per cent of the total investment proposals. In the wake of the state government’s initiative towards ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Starting Business’, various domestic and foreign companies have expressed interest in setting up their manufacturing units, said a senior government official.

After manufacturing sector, agriculture has received 15 per, infrastructure is at thrid position with eight per cent, followed by textile at fourth with 7 per cent and tourism at fifth with 5 per cent. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, inspected the main venue for the mega event, the countdown for which has already begun.

Notably, the UP Global Investors Summit is expected to host leading business captains, numerous investors from across the globe along with VVIPs including President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. While PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the event on February 10, President Murmu is likely to attend the valedictory session on February 12. The entire venue has been divided into seven blocks to host 10,000 guests.

Besides a food court, there is a VIP lounge, lounges for partner countries, industry partners and knowledge partners. Adjacent to this, another block with four hangars to conduct sessions of different departments simultaneously has been constructed.

Heading towards ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh

Western UP is leading with 45% of the total proposals and MoUs signed for investment in this region

