What about Modi's two crore jobs promise: Sibal's dig at Mohan Bhagwat's remarks

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat on Sunday said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country.

Published: 06th February 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks urging people not to run after jobs, asking what about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two crore jobs per year promise.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat on Sunday said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, and urged people to respect all kinds of work irrespective of their nature, while also asking them to stop running after jobs.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, "Mohan Bhagwat: Don't 'chase government jobs'. Where are the private jobs Bhagwat ji?" "And what about the 2 crore jobs a year that Modiji promised!" the former Union minister said.

At a public function in Mumbai, Bhagwat had said no work can be labelled big or small as it is done for society.

"No matter what kind of work people do, it should be respected. Lack of dignity for labour is one of the chief reasons behind unemployment in society. Whether the work requires physical labour or intellect, whether it requires hard work or soft skills - all should be respected," he said.

"Everyone runs behind jobs. Government jobs are only around 10 per cent, while other jobs are around 20 per cent. No society in the world can create more than 30 per cent jobs," he said.

TAGS
Mohan Bhagwat Kapil Sibal RSS Narendra Modi PM Modi
