Destination UP: Govt to showcase global investor meet at Burj Khalifa

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While Uttar Pradesh is working on a war footing to ensure the success of the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023) scheduled from February 10 to 12 in Lucknow, it is leaving no stone unturned in amplifying the mega event at the international level. It has come up with a four-minute video clip to be played on Dubai skyscraper Burj Khalifa as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a substantial number of potential investors ready to invest in UP.

It may be recalled that the Yogi government had signed MoUs worth Rs 18,590 crore with six companies in the UAE in January. A delegation, led by Minister of MSME Rakesh Sachan, had gone to UAE and had met Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade. In all, the delegation had received 25 letters of intent worth Rs 21,622 crore.

Of those, MoUs worth Rs 18,590 crore were signed between six different UAE companies and the state government. The six industrial giants included Astha Green Energy Venture and Shree Siddharth Infratech & Services, Sharaf Group and Hindustan Port, Lulu group and Shobha Realty.

Significantly, eight teams, led by different cabinet ministers of the UP government had visited 16 countries. The largest share of proposals worth `4 lakh crore were received from the UK and the USA. The minister who will be seen in Lucknow during various sessions of GIS-2023 include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vishnav, Jyotriaditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal, G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, Sanjeev Balyan, and Anupriya Patel among others. Leading artists will perform at a musical soiree on the inaugural evening of the UPGIS-2023, said state government spokesperson.

Investor summit

The state has come up with a four-minute video clip based on GIS-2023 to be played in Dubai as the UAE is home to substantial number of potential investors

Partner countries

Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Mauritius

Industry Partners

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry

(FICCI)

Knowledge Partner

Earnst and Young (E & Y)

Countries likely to take part in summit:

Germany, Sweden, France, Belgium, Argentina, Mexico, Canada & USA

Investment proposals received from abroad: Rs 7.12 lakh crore Total jobs expected to be created by the foreign investment: Over 7 lakh

Source: UP Government

LUCKNOW: While Uttar Pradesh is working on a war footing to ensure the success of the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023) scheduled from February 10 to 12 in Lucknow, it is leaving no stone unturned in amplifying the mega event at the international level. It has come up with a four-minute video clip to be played on Dubai skyscraper Burj Khalifa as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a substantial number of potential investors ready to invest in UP. It may be recalled that the Yogi government had signed MoUs worth Rs 18,590 crore with six companies in the UAE in January. A delegation, led by Minister of MSME Rakesh Sachan, had gone to UAE and had met Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade. In all, the delegation had received 25 letters of intent worth Rs 21,622 crore. Of those, MoUs worth Rs 18,590 crore were signed between six different UAE companies and the state government. The six industrial giants included Astha Green Energy Venture and Shree Siddharth Infratech & Services, Sharaf Group and Hindustan Port, Lulu group and Shobha Realty. Significantly, eight teams, led by different cabinet ministers of the UP government had visited 16 countries. The largest share of proposals worth `4 lakh crore were received from the UK and the USA. The minister who will be seen in Lucknow during various sessions of GIS-2023 include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vishnav, Jyotriaditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal, G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, Sanjeev Balyan, and Anupriya Patel among others. Leading artists will perform at a musical soiree on the inaugural evening of the UPGIS-2023, said state government spokesperson. Investor summit The state has come up with a four-minute video clip based on GIS-2023 to be played in Dubai as the UAE is home to substantial number of potential investors Partner countries Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Mauritius Industry Partners Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Knowledge Partner Earnst and Young (E & Y) Countries likely to take part in summit: Germany, Sweden, France, Belgium, Argentina, Mexico, Canada & USA Investment proposals received from abroad: Rs 7.12 lakh crore Total jobs expected to be created by the foreign investment: Over 7 lakh Source: UP Government