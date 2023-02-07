Home Nation

Govt monitors darknet as terror modules take crypto funding route

Recent analysis by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that crypto wallets are being widely used by terror operatives, handlers.

Published: 07th February 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From raising money with ISIS sympathisers and wiring funds to Syria, to transferring remunerations to terror recruits in India by outfits operating across trans-national borders, crypto wallets are being used by disruptors and terrorists for fund movements in the Indian subcontinent.

A recent analysis by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that crypto wallets are being widely used by terror operatives, handlers. With hawala and traditional illegal routes being watched closely by authorities, crypto channels have been established between foreign terror handlers in India.

In a chargesheet filed at special court in Delhi last week, the NIA submitted that Mohammad Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Patna, was involved in raising funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India and sending it to his Syria-based handlers via crypto-currency channels.  He was arrested after a case against him was registered in June last year for radicalising Indian youth. 

Like Ahmad, Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh of Udupi district and Huzair Farhan Baig of Shivamogga district were arrested by the NIA last month, on suspicion of links with terror outfits. Recurring investigations 
revealed that they received funds from ISIS handler through crypto-wallets.

The entry of terrorist organisations into the metaverse space is a matter of concern, said an official of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “The fact that terrorists are using the darknet to spread radical content, tapping it for financial transactions by concealing their identities is a challenge,” he said, adding “Understanding and tracking the use of virtual assets like cryptocurrency and mapping the patterns of darknet activities are our top priority.”

Counter-terror officials have made representations before the MHA to ban cryptocurrency. “They have also sought strict monitoring platforms. Decentralised surveillance units should be set up by financial intelligence wings at strategic locations that can be monitored from a central control room,” an official said.

NIA unearths links
Recent analysis by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that crypto wallets are being widely used by terror operatives, handlers. With hawala and traditional illegal routes being watched closely by authorities, crypto channels have been established between foreign 
terror handlers in India
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
darknet ISIS Crypto NIA Crypto wallets
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp