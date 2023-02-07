Govt to take a call after NDRF submits report on Joshimath: Bhupendra Yadav

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid raging debates about the various development and infrastructure projects being carried out in the Himalayan region, sparked by the recent land subsidence in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav said the National Disaster Response Force would come up with a detailed scientific study of the region.

“The NDRF is studying the reasons behind the sinking of the ground in Joshimath. They will come up with a scientific report and only then will the government be in a position to make a formal comment,” Yadav said, about the land subsidence in Joshimath due to cracks developed in over 700 houses, and consequently, hundreds of families had to be shifted to makeshift camps.

He was addressing the pre-event press conference of the first of four meetings of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG), which is going to be held at Bengaluru from February 9-11. The subsequent meetings will take place at Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Chennai.

When asked by this newspaper about the controversial development project on the Great Nicobar island, which is said to have destroyed forest in over 16,610 hectares, and came under a row over the process of granting environmental clearance, Yadav denied that any rules were flouted. The island project includes an international container transhipment terminal, a large green field international airport, a township, and a solar and gas-based power plant.

“All the developmental projects work is going on the island according to laws and following different regulations,” Yadav said. The first ECSWG meeting will focus on the agenda, ‘Promotion of Blue Economy along with Coastal Sustainability’, ‘Restoration of Degraded Lands and Ecosystems’ and ‘Enhancement of Biodiversity’ and ‘Strengthening of Circular Economy’. “Our themes of meetings are in continuity with previous years’ presidency’s environmental issues such as land degradation, marine pollution and circular economy,” Leena Nandan, secretary in the ministry, said.

NEW DELHI: Amid raging debates about the various development and infrastructure projects being carried out in the Himalayan region, sparked by the recent land subsidence in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav said the National Disaster Response Force would come up with a detailed scientific study of the region. “The NDRF is studying the reasons behind the sinking of the ground in Joshimath. They will come up with a scientific report and only then will the government be in a position to make a formal comment,” Yadav said, about the land subsidence in Joshimath due to cracks developed in over 700 houses, and consequently, hundreds of families had to be shifted to makeshift camps. He was addressing the pre-event press conference of the first of four meetings of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG), which is going to be held at Bengaluru from February 9-11. The subsequent meetings will take place at Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Chennai. When asked by this newspaper about the controversial development project on the Great Nicobar island, which is said to have destroyed forest in over 16,610 hectares, and came under a row over the process of granting environmental clearance, Yadav denied that any rules were flouted. The island project includes an international container transhipment terminal, a large green field international airport, a township, and a solar and gas-based power plant. “All the developmental projects work is going on the island according to laws and following different regulations,” Yadav said. The first ECSWG meeting will focus on the agenda, ‘Promotion of Blue Economy along with Coastal Sustainability’, ‘Restoration of Degraded Lands and Ecosystems’ and ‘Enhancement of Biodiversity’ and ‘Strengthening of Circular Economy’. “Our themes of meetings are in continuity with previous years’ presidency’s environmental issues such as land degradation, marine pollution and circular economy,” Leena Nandan, secretary in the ministry, said.