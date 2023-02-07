Home Nation

Gujarat: Hillary announces $50 mn fund for women empowerment, climate change

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced a $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund for women to combat climate change on Monday.

Published: 07th February 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Former USA secretary of state Hillary Clinton with SEWA members and women salt pan workers during her visit to Surendranagar on Monday | PTI

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced a $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund for women to combat climate change on Monday. Clinton addressed salt pan workers near Kuda village in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district that the fund will empower women and communities to fight climate change and help provide new livelihood resources and education. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in Gujarat on Sunday for a two-day visit.

Addressing workers, Clinton said, “Today, the Clinton Global Initiative, in collaboration with the American Indian Foundation, SEWA (Self-Employed Women’s Association founded by late activist Ela Bhatt), and other organizations, announces a $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund for women.”
During the event, she stated that climate change-related heat poses an additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors and that the Global Climate Resilience Fund will assist in addressing this challenge.

Remembering SEWA Founder Ela Bhatt, Clinton said, “For nearly 30 years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with EIaben and SEWA. However, we are considering the next 50 years.” Rockefeller Foundation Director Kathy Bunghman, who was also present on the occasion, announced an “Extreme Heat Insurance” for members of SEWA.

Clinton attended a program in Ahmedabad on Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of SEWA as a trade union and to pay tribute to its founder, who passed away on November 2 last year. Addressing members of SEWA on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Clinton said, “The challenge to make an income to work in overwhelming heat will be a problem that SEWA will resolve.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hillary Clinton Climate change Women
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp