Gujarat: Hillary announces $50 mn fund for women empowerment, climate change

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced a $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund for women to combat climate change on Monday. Clinton addressed salt pan workers near Kuda village in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district that the fund will empower women and communities to fight climate change and help provide new livelihood resources and education. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in Gujarat on Sunday for a two-day visit.

Addressing workers, Clinton said, “Today, the Clinton Global Initiative, in collaboration with the American Indian Foundation, SEWA (Self-Employed Women’s Association founded by late activist Ela Bhatt), and other organizations, announces a $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund for women.”

During the event, she stated that climate change-related heat poses an additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors and that the Global Climate Resilience Fund will assist in addressing this challenge.

Remembering SEWA Founder Ela Bhatt, Clinton said, “For nearly 30 years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with EIaben and SEWA. However, we are considering the next 50 years.” Rockefeller Foundation Director Kathy Bunghman, who was also present on the occasion, announced an “Extreme Heat Insurance” for members of SEWA.

Clinton attended a program in Ahmedabad on Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of SEWA as a trade union and to pay tribute to its founder, who passed away on November 2 last year. Addressing members of SEWA on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Clinton said, “The challenge to make an income to work in overwhelming heat will be a problem that SEWA will resolve.”

AHMEDABAD: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced a $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund for women to combat climate change on Monday. Clinton addressed salt pan workers near Kuda village in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district that the fund will empower women and communities to fight climate change and help provide new livelihood resources and education. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in Gujarat on Sunday for a two-day visit. Addressing workers, Clinton said, “Today, the Clinton Global Initiative, in collaboration with the American Indian Foundation, SEWA (Self-Employed Women’s Association founded by late activist Ela Bhatt), and other organizations, announces a $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund for women.” During the event, she stated that climate change-related heat poses an additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors and that the Global Climate Resilience Fund will assist in addressing this challenge. Remembering SEWA Founder Ela Bhatt, Clinton said, “For nearly 30 years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with EIaben and SEWA. However, we are considering the next 50 years.” Rockefeller Foundation Director Kathy Bunghman, who was also present on the occasion, announced an “Extreme Heat Insurance” for members of SEWA. Clinton attended a program in Ahmedabad on Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of SEWA as a trade union and to pay tribute to its founder, who passed away on November 2 last year. Addressing members of SEWA on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Clinton said, “The challenge to make an income to work in overwhelming heat will be a problem that SEWA will resolve.”