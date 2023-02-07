Home Nation

HC notice to Raj Bhavan on Chhattisgarh quota bill

The Governor can give assent or withhold it, reserves the Bill for consideration of the President or returns the Bill to the legislature for reconsideration.

Published: 07th February 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh High Court. (Photo | EPS)

Chhattisgarh High Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the Reservation amendment Bills stand-off, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Raj Bhavan secretariat seeking a response within two weeks over “no decision” by the Governor and allegedly stalling it.

The petition filed by an advocate cited that Governor Anusuiya Uike has allegedly withheld the assent to the Bills against the rules earmarked in the Constitution as specified under the Article 200 that also empowers the Governor to act with the three given options.

The Governor can give assent or withhold it, reserves the Bill for consideration of the President or returns the Bill to the legislature for reconsideration. “Since the Governor didn’t exercise any of these 
powers, hence this petition,”  Satish Chandra Verma, advocate general of Chhattisgarh told this newspaper. The Rajbhawan sources citing Article 361 stated that the President or the Governor is not answerable to any court for the exercise of the powers and office duties. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh High Court Raj Bhavan
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp