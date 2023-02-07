HC notice to Raj Bhavan on Chhattisgarh quota bill

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the Reservation amendment Bills stand-off, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Raj Bhavan secretariat seeking a response within two weeks over “no decision” by the Governor and allegedly stalling it.

The petition filed by an advocate cited that Governor Anusuiya Uike has allegedly withheld the assent to the Bills against the rules earmarked in the Constitution as specified under the Article 200 that also empowers the Governor to act with the three given options.

The Governor can give assent or withhold it, reserves the Bill for consideration of the President or returns the Bill to the legislature for reconsideration. “Since the Governor didn’t exercise any of these

powers, hence this petition,” Satish Chandra Verma, advocate general of Chhattisgarh told this newspaper. The Rajbhawan sources citing Article 361 stated that the President or the Governor is not answerable to any court for the exercise of the powers and office duties.

