'How much money did Adani give to BJP?': Rahul tears into the BJP government

Preetha Nair

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tearing into the Modi government, senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised multiple accusatory questions in the Lok Sabha on the US short seller Hindenburg's report, which alleged stock manipulation by the Adani group of companies.

Rahul's attack came on a day when the Opposition parties decided to end the logjam in Parliament and take part in the motion of thanks on the President’s address. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have not been transacting any business since the Budget session began last week. The Opposition's main demand is to institute a JPC or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindenburg report on the Adani stock issue.

Launching a broadside against the government, the Wayanad MP said that the Modi government has been favoring the Adani group since the government came to power in 2014.

"In 2014, Adani's position was 609 on the list of the world's richest people. Now, he is in second place by sheer magic," he said.

"Adani was the backbone of vibrant Gujarat," he added.

Gandhi also alleged that the Modi government has changed rules to help Adani to acquire airports.

"There was a rule that only a company/person only with an experience in airports be given the responsibility of developing airports. But the government changed the rules for the Adani group and six airports were handed over to him," said Gandhi. However, the allegation sparked protests from BJP ministers and MPs, who asked him to substantiate the claims with proof.

Displaying a photograph of PM Modi and Adani in an aircraft together, the Congress leader also sought to know how many trips the duo has undertaken together.

"When the PM makes a speech in the Parliament tomorrow, I would like to get the answers to these questions. How many times did Adaniji join you later on your foreign trip? How many times did he reach you after you landed in a foreign country? How many times has Adaniji bagged a contract in a foreign country after your visit? Adani now dominates several sectors such as ports, airports, and defense among others," he said.

He also claimed that the foreign policy was being tailored to benefit the conglomerate.

"During my Bharat Jodo Yatra, the youth asked me how Adani's net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion between 2014 and 2022. They wanted to know the success formula behind Adani's rise to the top. From Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala to Himachal Pradesh, there was only one name Adani," said Gandhi.

The Congress MP further attacked the government on the relationship between PM Modi and Adani. "PM Modi goes to Australia and then the next day, SBI gives a $1 billion loan to Adani. Then he goes to Bangladesh and then the Bangladesh Power development board signs a 25-years contract with Adani," he said.

He also sought to know how much money Adani has given to the BJP in the last 20 years.

"Harvard university should conduct a study on the relationship between politics and business houses. It will make a great case study and our PM should get an award," he said.

Questioning the government on the ongoing row on the LIC and SBI's exposure to Adani companies, Gandhi said, "LIC exposure is Rs 36,000 crore and this money is going to Adani. Who's getting the benefit of these shell companies? Is the government concerned about these companies?"

He also asked why the President's speech had only one mention of the Agniveer scheme. "The youth is not enthused about the Agniveer scheme. Retired senior officers told me that it came from RSS, Home Ministry, and not from the Army. They said the Agniveer scheme being coerced on the Army," he said.

