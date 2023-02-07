Indian Railways launches e-catering via WhatsApp

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of ongoing efforts of to make train journeys ‘homely’, the Indian Railways has introduced an AI-enabled food ordering facility based on the WhatsApp platform. A WhatsApp Business number will share a message to the customers booking e-ticketing for opting in e-catering services with the railways’ e-catering website, IRCTC.

With this, passengers can book meals and restaurants of their choice through IRCTC without even requiring downloading the app. Customers can also avoid third-party food ordering apps.

In future, the Railways will implement WhatsApp two-way communication system in the facility with services of chatbot integrated.

