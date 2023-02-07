Home Nation

JEE-Main January edition: 20 candidates score perfect 100

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores. The second edition of the crucial exam will be held in April.

Published: 07th February 2023 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

exam

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty candidates have scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males.

"The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores. The second edition of the crucial exam will be held in April.

