'Man's body' dragged by speeding car for over 10 km near UP's Mathura

LUCKNOW: Another hit-and-drag case has come to light in the country, this time in Uttar Pradesh, as the body of an unidentified man was dragged by a car for over 10 km on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura on the wee hours of Tuesday.

The occupants of the car --a man and a woman-- were taken into custody in connection with the case. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained, said police sources in Mathura.

A resident of Delhi, Virender Singh, who was driving the Swift Dezire car involved in the case, told the district police that the victim was already dead before it got yoked to the undercarriage of the car and got dragged for over 10 km.

Singh also claimed that he failed to spot the body to dense fog and poor visibility. Virender Singh claimed that he didn't realise that his car was dragging a body.

"The suspect claimed that due to dense fog at the Expressway, there was low visibility. According to Singh, the man, who met with some accident, got saddled to the car," Superintendent of Police Trigun Bisen said.

Police sources claimed that Singh was headed to Noida from Agra. When he stopped the car at Mant toll plaza near milestone number 94, the face of the body caught the attention of security personnel at a toll booth. The rest of the body had turned into a mass of flesh.

Visuals showed a mangled body stuck under the car at the spot where it was stopped by the police personnel.

The police are questioning Singh and investigating security cameras on the route to establish the identity of the deceased and how he died.

However, the police recovered the shoe at milestone number 106 hinting that the deceased might have got saddled into the undercarriage of the car there.

A series of hit-and-drag cases have been reported in the country in over a month. On New Year's eve, a young woman Anjali Singh was killed after being dragged under a car at Kanjhawala in Delhi.

