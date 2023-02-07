Home Nation

NEET PG aspirants protest at Jantar Mantar demanding postponement of exam by a couple of weeks

The candidates are pushing for an extension in the NEET PG 2023 exam by two to three weeks to reduce the gap between the result declaration and the counselling process.

In this image dated December 2021, police remove doctors protesting in New Delhi against the delay in NEET PG counselling. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The NEET PG aspirants under the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Tuesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding the postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance test, scheduled for March 5.

The results for the NEET PG 2023 will be declared around March 31, and the counselling process will start in July 2023.

The doctors' body sought the exam to be postponed by two or three weeks to reduce the gap between the declaration of the result and the counselling process.

"At present with the exam date on March 5 and the eligibility bar for interns on June 30, there is a large gap between the counselling and the examination date, this time could be utilised by the students to study for the examination and pursue their dream subject," said doctors' association FAIMA.

"We also want to convey that this is the year where we are adjusting to the delays of Covid Pandemic in which the healthcare sector played a major role. Henceforth, we request the government to postpone NEET PG 2023 with immediate effect and allow maximum interns to take part in the examination system," Manish Jangra, chief advisor of FAIMA, said.

The representatives of FAIMA from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) joined the protest.

