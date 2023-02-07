Home Nation

On the prowl! Thieves decamp with 2km train track in Bihar

Bizarre? Not quite, if you consider that in earlier instances, thieves have escaped with a mobile tower, rail engine and an iron bridge in the state. 

Published: 07th February 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

(Express illustrations | Sourav Roy)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  They first stole the track. Then they covered their tracks well. And now the police is busy tracking the culprits who escaped with 2km long railway track and its scrap in Madhubani district, under Samastipur railway division in Bihar. 

Bizarre? Not quite, if you consider that in earlier instances, thieves have escaped with a mobile tower, rail engine and an iron bridge in the state.  In the latest case, an FIR has been lodged at Darbhanga Railway Protection Force post, officials said on Monday. Two personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, have been put under suspension. An inquiry has also been ordered.

“It is being ascertained whether the old railway track connecting Lohat sugar mill to Pandaul railway station belonged to the Railways or it was a property of the mill,” Virendra Kumar, chief public relations officer, said. The mill has been closed since 1996. At many places, tracks have got covered with sand and went ‘missing’. “Old records will throw light on the ‘missing’ tracks,” Kumar said.

Though the theft was discovered on January 24, it remained under wraps and caught the attention of senior officers when action was initiated against ASI Mukesh Kumar Singh and Jhanjharpur outpost in-charge Srinivas. An official said a father-son duo, Anil Yadav and Rahul Kumar, has been detained. 
Rahul had worked for a business that processed scrap at the mill.

A similar incident took place in November last year, when a mobile tower was stolen from Yarpur-Rajputana area in Patna. Property worth Rs 19 lakh was taken away by thieves. In another case, thieves took the bridge on Sone river at Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas district. 

Parts of a railway engine were also stolen from a railway yard in Barauni. The police nabbed seven persons who said they had scaled the boundary wall and escaped with parts of the engine in gunny bags. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
thieves Railway track
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R S Chakravarti
    Lots of items for the Guinness book of records!
    12 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp