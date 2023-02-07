PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed plea preferred by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by Ghaziabad Special Judge in Uttar Pradesh in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala had reserved the verdict after hearing the submissions of SG Tushar Mehta and Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover on January 31.

On January 25, Supreme Court had directed Ghaziabad Special Judge in Uttar Pradesh to adjourn the summons proceedings scheduled against journalist Rana Ayyub on January 27 in a money laundering case till January 31. A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian however clarified that the adjournment was not reflection on merits of the case and the same had been done due to paucity of time.

Urging the bench to stay the summons, Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover for Ayyub submitted that no part of the alleged offence had occurred in Uttar Pradesh.

Questioning court’s jurisdiction to issue summons and take cognisance, she said, “Ghaziabad has no jurisdiction either in law or under PMLA and also in Vijay Madanlal Chaudhary clarifies the unambiguous language of section 44 is clear. None is complaining of cheating against me but I’ve been probed for money laundering. The only court that has jurisdiction to take cognisance is the court in Navi Mumbai.”

Opposing the relief sought for, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that the offence of Money Laundering is not an independent offence but is largely on the

basis of a scheduled offence. “Large no of people from Ghaziabad & UP have also donated. We found that money was diverted for personal enjoyment Etc. Several deposits are from UP & Ghaziabad. Cause of action in part has taken place in UP & Ghaziabad. There are money received from entire UP & Ghaziabad also.”

The summons were issued to her by the Ghaziabad Court in case related to alleged FCRA violations in raising public funds for COVID relief. Ayyub in her plea had sought for quashing the same on the ground that the court didn’t have jurisdiction as the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai. The case lodged by ED alleged that Ayyub the funds raised by her through crowdfunding platform Ketto violated FCRA.

