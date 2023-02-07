Tipra Motha has tacit ties with Left, Congress, says Amit Shah

By Express News Service

AGARTALA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the tribe-based political party Tipra Motha in Tripura has a tacit understanding with the Left-Congress combine, which is detrimental to the cause of the tribal community.

“The Communists, Congress and Motha have an understanding. It is public that the Congress has aligned with the Communists. Motha has a secret understanding with them,” Shah said while addressing a rally in the state where an estimated one-third of the total population consists of tribals. Tripura will go to elections on February 16.

“I don’t know what happened to Motha. The Communists did injustice to tribals but the Motha has joined a front to ensure the Communists’ victory. If you vote for any of them, the Communists will form the government,” he told the crowd.

Alleging that the Communists unleashed terror by killing 400 people, he said the BJP ensured Tripura’s development and signed separate agreements with the displaced Brus from Mizoram and the insurgents. He added that 40,000 Brus are being resettled in Tripura.

“The Communists created conflicts but we gave you belief to take Tripura forward. The state was known for insurgency, illegal migration of people from Bangladesh, blockades, drug smuggling, human trafficking, corruption and injustice to tribals. In five years, the BJP government built roads and bridges and ensured a peaceful atmosphere. The industries are coming today. The tribals are getting their rights,” Shah said.

He claimed that the BJP converted the Communists’ “cadre raj” into “Constitution raj”, and ended the culture of donations. He said that the biggest achievement of Narendra Modi government was that it removed fear from people’s minds and established peace across the Northeast.

“Four lakh families now have access to drinking water,as compared to 27,000 families during the Left government. In 50 years, 73 primary health centres were constructed,” Shah said.

AGARTALA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the tribe-based political party Tipra Motha in Tripura has a tacit understanding with the Left-Congress combine, which is detrimental to the cause of the tribal community. “The Communists, Congress and Motha have an understanding. It is public that the Congress has aligned with the Communists. Motha has a secret understanding with them,” Shah said while addressing a rally in the state where an estimated one-third of the total population consists of tribals. Tripura will go to elections on February 16. “I don’t know what happened to Motha. The Communists did injustice to tribals but the Motha has joined a front to ensure the Communists’ victory. If you vote for any of them, the Communists will form the government,” he told the crowd. Alleging that the Communists unleashed terror by killing 400 people, he said the BJP ensured Tripura’s development and signed separate agreements with the displaced Brus from Mizoram and the insurgents. He added that 40,000 Brus are being resettled in Tripura. “The Communists created conflicts but we gave you belief to take Tripura forward. The state was known for insurgency, illegal migration of people from Bangladesh, blockades, drug smuggling, human trafficking, corruption and injustice to tribals. In five years, the BJP government built roads and bridges and ensured a peaceful atmosphere. The industries are coming today. The tribals are getting their rights,” Shah said. He claimed that the BJP converted the Communists’ “cadre raj” into “Constitution raj”, and ended the culture of donations. He said that the biggest achievement of Narendra Modi government was that it removed fear from people’s minds and established peace across the Northeast. “Four lakh families now have access to drinking water,as compared to 27,000 families during the Left government. In 50 years, 73 primary health centres were constructed,” Shah said.