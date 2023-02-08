Home Nation

Allahabad High Court okays interim anticipatory bail to Chinmayanand in 2011 rape case    

However, the court directed Chinmayanand to appear before the trial court concerned within one week from February 6

Published: 08th February 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In a major reprieve to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, Allahabad High Court confirmed the interim anticipatory bail granted to him in connection with a case of alleged rape lodged against him in Shahjahanpur following complainant victim’s submission of an affidavit saying she had no objection to the withdrawal of criminal prosecution of Chinmayanand as she was not interested in further proceedings in the aforesaid case.

The court, on Monday, also took into consideration the submissions made by the UP government’s counsels that the state government itself had taken a decision to withdraw from prosecution and had granted permission to the public prosecutor to move an application under Section 321 criminal procedure code (CrPC) and, therefore, the state was not opposed to anticipatory bail.

However, the court directed Chinmayanand to appear before the trial court concerned within one week from February 6 to submit a personal bond and two sureties each of the like amount to the satisfaction of the court concerned, if he had already not submitted in pursuance to the interim order dated December 19, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp