Allahabad High Court okays interim anticipatory bail to Chinmayanand in 2011 rape case    

LUCKNOW: In a major reprieve to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, Allahabad High Court confirmed the interim anticipatory bail granted to him in connection with a case of alleged rape lodged against him in Shahjahanpur following complainant victim’s submission of an affidavit saying she had no objection to the withdrawal of criminal prosecution of Chinmayanand as she was not interested in further proceedings in the aforesaid case.

The court, on Monday, also took into consideration the submissions made by the UP government’s counsels that the state government itself had taken a decision to withdraw from prosecution and had granted permission to the public prosecutor to move an application under Section 321 criminal procedure code (CrPC) and, therefore, the state was not opposed to anticipatory bail.

However, the court directed Chinmayanand to appear before the trial court concerned within one week from February 6 to submit a personal bond and two sureties each of the like amount to the satisfaction of the court concerned, if he had already not submitted in pursuance to the interim order dated December 19, 2022.

